GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 137.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Glj Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.35.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:GEV opened at $633.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $620.35 and a 200-day moving average of $483.28. The firm has a market cap of $172.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.07 and a twelve month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

