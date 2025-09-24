Bfsg LLC Acquires 2,109 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 140,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

