Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB is Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.8% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $25,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $25.88.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

