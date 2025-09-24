Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB is Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 620,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 8.2% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $14,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

