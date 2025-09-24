Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.40. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.