TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $9.10 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

