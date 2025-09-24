Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,606,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

VV opened at $307.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.40 and a 1-year high of $309.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

