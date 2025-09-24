1,735 Shares in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Purchased by Maseco LLP

Maseco LLP bought a new position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 252,850 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 153,078 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1,076.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,612 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $78,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5%

SBUX opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 23rd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.