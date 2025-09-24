Mainstream Capital Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Mainstream Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Finland grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $666.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $671.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $670.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $601.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

