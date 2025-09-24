Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 560 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,379,619,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $817,759,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $503,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 59.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $943,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,904,366,000 after buying an additional 3,545,655 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

