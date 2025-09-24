iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $51,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. TFR Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $467.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $473.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.