Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 396,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,178 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $168,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,579,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848,756 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,468 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,289,000 after acquiring an additional 973,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,629,000 after acquiring an additional 493,323 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $467.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $473.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

