iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Position Reduced by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,695,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,098 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $291,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

IJH stock opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

