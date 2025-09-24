EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires 649 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 400.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:SO opened at $93.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.25. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $96.44.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

