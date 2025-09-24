Wealth Effects LLC Acquires 5,782 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.74.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:T opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.