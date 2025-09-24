Alhambra Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $182.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The firm has a market cap of $165.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

