Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd.

Micron Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 4.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Micron Technology to earn $10.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $166.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.69. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $170.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

