NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Purchased by Alhambra Investment Management LLC

Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $873,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of NIKE by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 102,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NKE opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of NIKE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NIKE from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.46.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

