Alhambra Investment Management LLC Purchases 952 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,330,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,947,000 after purchasing an additional 472,636 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,536,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,067,000 after purchasing an additional 418,077 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $604,344,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.2%

LRCX opened at $131.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.76. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $133.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average of $89.08.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

