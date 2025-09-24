IMS Capital Management Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Vistra Corp. $VST

IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 132.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Vistra by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vistra Trading Down 6.0%
VST stock opened at $204.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $219.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.87.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra
In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.50, for a total transaction of $4,517,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,242 shares in the company, valued at $49,330,683. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,847 shares of company stock valued at $39,921,480. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius began coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.
Vistra Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
