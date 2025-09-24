James J. Burns & Company LLC Sells 12,787 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

James J. Burns & Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 387,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,787 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

