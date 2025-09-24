Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 336 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $101.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average is $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

