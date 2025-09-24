Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,838,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 6.2% of Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $11,247,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $598.20 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $602.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $573.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

