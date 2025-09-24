Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 201 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 96.0% in the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,066 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.4% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.86.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $303.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.27. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

