Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $2,107,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 8,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 22,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $189.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.97. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $279.90. The company has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.91.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

