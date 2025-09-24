Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM Shares Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 528,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $15,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78.
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
