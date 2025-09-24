tru Independence LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

tru Independence LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,508,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $186.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.11. The stock has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $187.19.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.