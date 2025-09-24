GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Sold by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $33,000.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GEV stock opened at $633.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $620.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.28. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.07 and a 12-month high of $677.29. The company has a market cap of $172.49 billion, a PE ratio of 152.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.87.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Melius Research set a $740.00 target price on GE Vernova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.35.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

