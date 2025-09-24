Revisor Wealth Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,201,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,880,000 after buying an additional 616,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,211,000 after buying an additional 1,581,924 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,908,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,996,000 after buying an additional 193,939 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,898 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,203,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

