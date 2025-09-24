Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Bought by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 131.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 629.6% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $446,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 100,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,448,572.40. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.36. The stock has a market cap of $142.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

