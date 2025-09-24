Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Holdings Cut by Hyperion Asset Management Ltd

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400,169 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 19,573 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 13.9% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $444,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 1.9%

TSLA opened at $425.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Dbs Bank increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Baird R W raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, CICC Research increased their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.74.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

