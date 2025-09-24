iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Stock Holdings Decreased by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 6.9% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $90,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 350.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.4% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $140.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.82 and a 200 day moving average of $133.50. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

