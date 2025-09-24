RVW Wealth LLC Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $328.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $330.36. The company has a market capitalization of $537.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

