Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.81. The firm has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.00.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

