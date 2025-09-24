Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,347 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $88,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $447.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.53. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,669.91. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

