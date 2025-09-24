Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Position Raised by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $140.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $142.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

