Charter Capital Management LLC DE Purchases New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Charter Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 184,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,639,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 14.5% of Charter Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

VYM stock opened at $140.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $142.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.23.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

