Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.20.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $341.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $349.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

