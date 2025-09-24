Legacy Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489,573 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,394,006,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,237,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,806,000 after acquiring an additional 773,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,260,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,809 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.