Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,732 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $182.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.60 and a 200 day moving average of $131.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The firm has a market cap of $433.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,650,893.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,634,634 shares of company stock worth $250,524,804. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

