Golden State Equity Partners Has $217,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 111,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 235,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.15. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

