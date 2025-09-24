40,567 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Bought by Maseco LLP

Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,040,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Maseco LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $611.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $615.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $590.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.30. The company has a market capitalization of $734.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

