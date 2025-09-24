Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 138,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

DFIV stock opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $46.71. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

