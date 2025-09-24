iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Sold by Axis Wealth Partners LLC

Axis Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. LVZ Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $396,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $205.06 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.11 and a 200-day moving average of $192.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

