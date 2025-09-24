Axis Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $148.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.28.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

