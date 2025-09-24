Main Street Group LTD Lowers Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Main Street Group LTD lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $11,564,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 818,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $307.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.06. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.40 and a one year high of $309.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

