1,063,359 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Purchased by Maseco LLP

Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,063,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,512,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Maseco LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $99,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of DFIV opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.24. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

