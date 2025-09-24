Maseco LLP Purchases Shares of 1,132,988 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,132,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,789,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Maseco LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Maseco LLP owned 0.54% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 487,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 73,906 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 54,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,793,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,722,000. Finally, SpringVest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

