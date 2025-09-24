CCM Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,465 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Mirova raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 133,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in General Motors by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,111,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,428,000 after buying an additional 1,712,033 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $52,825,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,238 shares in the company, valued at $32,162,341.12. This represents a 62.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,027,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $661,585.70. This represents a 75.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,104,256 shares of company stock worth $64,129,551 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 0.5%

GM stock opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

