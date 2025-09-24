Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Has $9.14 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $816.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.77. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.98 and a 1-year high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $1,361,587.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 906,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,995,079.36. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $14,960,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.